DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $41,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 202,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $1.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.