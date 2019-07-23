Digitex Futures (DGTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and $1.15 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00297693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01697821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00114466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,673,211 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

