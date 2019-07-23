Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diageo worth $75,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 393.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,994,000 after buying an additional 190,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,954,000 after buying an additional 82,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

DEO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.33. 516,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.07.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

