Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.33. 516,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,656. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

