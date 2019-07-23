DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. DGSE Companies shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 3,523 shares changing hands.

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter.

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

