Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRGDF remained flat at $$15.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,076. Detour Gold has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

