Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,863. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $399,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,715,736. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.