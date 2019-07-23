Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Lincoln National by 30.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $755,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,586. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. 1,496,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,469. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

