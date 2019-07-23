Denali Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,609,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 645,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

