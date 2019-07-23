Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,555,770.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,844.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $108,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 796 shares in the company, valued at $33,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,693 shares of company stock worth $1,906,693. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.01.

AutoNation stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,674,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $49.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

