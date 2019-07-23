Denali Advisors LLC Sells 29,900 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Cna Financial comprises about 2.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cna Financial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cna Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Pinkes sold 7,132 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $326,574.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,253.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,094 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $49,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

