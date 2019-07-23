Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after buying an additional 95,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,612,000 after buying an additional 307,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,518,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,256,000 after buying an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. 554,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,501. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $10,188,196.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $96,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 55,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,876,114.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,389.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,343 shares of company stock worth $16,927,360. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

