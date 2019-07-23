Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LII. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 196.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $829,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total value of $288,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $264.52. The company had a trading volume of 739,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,256. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.36 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 261.35% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

