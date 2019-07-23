Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,483,000 after buying an additional 1,381,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,466,000 after buying an additional 307,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,003,000 after buying an additional 3,235,386 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,766,000 after buying an additional 696,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

AFL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock worth $7,635,840. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

