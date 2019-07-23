Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 92.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. 381,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on EPR shares. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $40,216.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,658.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $851,977. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

