Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 616.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,608,000 after buying an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,847,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,795,000 after buying an additional 215,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,937 shares of company stock worth $4,272,897 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

Shares of COF traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. 2,275,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

