Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

