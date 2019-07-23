Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.45. 1,842,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

