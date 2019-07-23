Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 244.4% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,957,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,447,479. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,577,542 shares of company stock valued at $30,896,641 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

