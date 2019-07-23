Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.39. 542,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $291.16 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.41.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

