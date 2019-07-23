Davis Rea LTD. Sells 2,734 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 4.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $474,132,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $116,175,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 19,658.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 365,459 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stryker by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 863,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,330,000 after acquiring an additional 343,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,539. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise Francesconi sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $501,642.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $4,144,870 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker to $219.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.46.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

