Davis Rea LTD. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 2.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 320,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 3,611.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

FTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 216,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

