Davis Rea LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 15,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

FDX stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,531. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.