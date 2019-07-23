Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.80

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and traded as high as $19.87. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 4,940 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,179,000 after buying an additional 119,385 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 455.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
