Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.80

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and traded as high as $19.87. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 4,940 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $835.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,179,000 after buying an additional 119,385 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 455.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

