Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given a $134.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.54.

DHR traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $142.51. 2,825,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,973. Danaher has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,250,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 183,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $24,143,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,702,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,972 shares of company stock worth $79,807,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 348,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 164.6% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 152,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 94,615 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 236.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

