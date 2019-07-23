Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Linda P. Hefner Sells 2,601 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $368,457.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. 2,825,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.05. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

