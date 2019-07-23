Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $770.64

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $770.64 and traded as low as $763.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $768.00, with a volume of 141,099 shares traded.

DMGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 702.11 ($9.17).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 771.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Paul Zwillenberg sold 54,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.70), for a total transaction of £401,793 ($525,013.72). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55 shares of company stock valued at $40,431.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

