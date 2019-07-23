D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.45. 14,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,173. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.