D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 424 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.