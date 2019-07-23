Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

CTSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 103.90% and a negative net margin of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

