Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
CTSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.
See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.