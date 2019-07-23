CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in CyrusOne by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in CyrusOne by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. 989,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.36 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

