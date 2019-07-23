CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, STEX and Mercatox. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $9,272.00 and $18,454.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,713,902 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

