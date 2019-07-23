Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CW traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $128.24. 180,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $578.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

