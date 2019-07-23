CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.75. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 21,301 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 67.97% and a negative net margin of 224.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 253,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

