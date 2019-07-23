CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.75. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 21,301 shares traded.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 67.97% and a negative net margin of 224.53%.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
