CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $39,940.00 and approximately $23,452.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 396,900,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,517,700 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

