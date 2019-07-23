CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given a $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CryoPort’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 322,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,598. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $604.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,556,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 48.6% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 505,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,229 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

