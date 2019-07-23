Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176,020 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,170. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.