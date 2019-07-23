Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,959 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,561,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 407,146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 96.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 645,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 316,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,680,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $84.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $2,518,302.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,369 shares of company stock worth $3,953,668. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.