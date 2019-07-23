Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,487 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 17,339,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,258,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,876,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,742,000 after acquiring an additional 128,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 652,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,669. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

