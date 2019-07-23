Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,148.05. 914,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $794.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,108.43. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,197.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,326.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

