Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.97.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,748,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,046.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

