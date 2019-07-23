Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,889. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.25. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

