Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 10,737 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,293. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $128.55. The company has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

