Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $30.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CL King upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 1,249,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,917. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Crocs has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Crocs had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $295.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Crocs declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,739,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 847,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,897 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Crocs by 7.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,590,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,942,000 after acquiring an additional 103,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $40,259,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.