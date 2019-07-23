Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$115.00” Price Target for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) has been assigned a $115.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

PPG traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PPG Industries by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,341,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after acquiring an additional 259,442 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in PPG Industries by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 170,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after acquiring an additional 153,809 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

