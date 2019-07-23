Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) a $203.00 Price Target

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) received a $203.00 price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $173.22. 2,566,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

