Cream (CRM) Trading Up 106.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 86.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Cream has a market capitalization of $43,447.00 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 106.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.01107718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037882 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00283236 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005744 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004522 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004824 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

