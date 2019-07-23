CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.45 Per Share

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NCYF stock opened at GBX 60.92 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 63.60 ($0.83).
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
