CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.45 Per Share

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NCYF stock opened at GBX 60.92 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 63.60 ($0.83).

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

