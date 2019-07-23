Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. SAP comprises 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in SAP by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 815,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.61. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

