Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 242 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. 1,539,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.